Seychelles: Seychellois Mark Good Friday With Way of the Cross Walks

Thousands of Seychellois Christians commemorated the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday by participating in Way of the Cross processions, walking along mostly uphill paths.

The processions took place on all of the three mains islands of Seychelles, Mahe, Praslin and La Digue.

People of all ages, and mainly Roman Catholics, took part in the religious tradition which is done every year on Good Friday in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

With a temperature of 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, a large crowd of believers took part in the main procession in the Seychelles' capital, Victoria, which lasted for around 2 hours. The Way of the Cross started from Latanier Road and ended at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Speaking to SNA, Godfrey Bonnelame, who participates every year, said, "Jesus died on the cross to save us from sin and this is my way of paying homage to what he did for us."

Gina Constance from Belvedere in the central district of Mont Fleuri also attended the procession in Victoria. She told SNA, "I attended this one which for me is the most important procession. I did not attend the weekly Way of the Cross during Lent so I made sure I participated in this one."

At Baie Ste Anne on Praslin, the second most populated island, the Way of the Cross was held from 11 am and Christians walked for more than 4 kilometres from Cote D'or to the Baie Ste Anne Catholic church.

A shorter one was organised at Grand Anse which started at Amitie Airport and walked to the church of St Joseph.

Martina Botsoie, who was accompanied by her mother, told SNA, "This day is dedicated to what happened to Jesus as he was being crucified. We wanted to spend it by participating in what the day is all about -- his crucifixion."

Another participant on Praslin, Marie-Therese Albert, said, "I have never participated in the procession and it was very hard! The heat was terrible but luckily at each stop you have time to breath. The chants were very sad too and it keeps you in the mood all the way to the church. I am so glad I walked the two hours."

On La Digue, the third most populated island, Lorna Ladouce said that she is a Christian and after the Lent period she made sure she took part in the procession on Good Friday.

"The way of the cross at Belle Vue brings to us what Jesus did as we go up the steep climb. It really makes us feel like we are walking on the road to Calvary."

On La Digue, the procession started at 8 in the morning along the road of Belle Vue under the guidance of the priest of the parish Father Francis.

Roseline Bibi also from La Digue said she did it to remember what Jesus did on that day.