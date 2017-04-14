14 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Gun Down Four People Suspected of Killing Eight Police Officers

By Saumu Mwalimu

Dar es Salaam — At least four people linked with murder of eight police officers in Kibiti were shot dead last night, Police Commissioner responsible for Investigation and Training, Nsato Mssanzya has said.

He told journalist during a press briefing held at the Police headquarters that the four were shot in early hours of police pursuit of the suspects who fled with unspecified number of firearms they snatched from the law enforcers they killed.

He told reporters that they have launched a 'serious' operation to ensure that all people who took part in the slain of the police officers are caught - dead or alive.

According to Commissioner Mssanzya, just after the eight police were killed, their colleagues managed to ambush one group of suspected bandits and managed to killed four of them.

In the ambush police managed to recover four guns, including two which were stolen from the killed policemen.

The deceased have been identified as A/Insp Peter Kigugu, F.3451 Cpl Francis, F.6990 PC Haruna, G.3247 PC Jackson, H.1872 PC Zacharia, H.5503 PC Siwale, H.7629 PC Maswi and H.7680 PC Ayoub.

One police officer who was not named was injured and is now recovering at unidentified hospital.

"That was just a normal robbery incident, it is not related to terrorism," he said.

