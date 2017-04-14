12 April 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Libya: Joint Statement On the Recent Violence in Libya's South

London — Joint Statement by the Ambassadors to Libya of the People's Republic of China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America on the recent violence in Libya's south

In light of recent violence in Libya's south, including near the Tamanhint airbase, which risks escalating into renewed conflict.

Recalling relevant UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), including UNSCRs 2213, 2259 and 2278, and Reiterating our determination to support the implementation of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) in order to alleviate the suffering of the Libyan people, and our grave concern about the terrorist threat in Libya.

We underline the difference between acts against the terrorist threat and acts that can lead to further deterioration of the situation in Libya. We call for full de-escalation on the basis of broad inclusive political dialogue and avoiding provocative actions.

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

