14 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Renews Its Commitment to Apply AUHIP Negotiations Guidelines On the Two Areas

Khartoum — Member of the government negotiating team, Abdul Rahaman Abu Midian has renewed the government side commitment to the guidelines as set by the African Union High Level Implementation Panel led by former South African president Thabo Mbeki.

Abu Median told the Radio weekly programme (Radio Conference) that contrary to the government stands and commitment, the rebel Popular

Movement North Sector has shown no commitment to what has been agreed upon during the past rounds of negotiations about these two areas.

Dr Hussein Khartoum, another member of the government negotiating team, has underlined that the rebels side has always been placing obstacles before the negotiation process.

He said the government is always committed to the ceasefire and that he expected the coming round of negotiation to focus on security arrangement and the humanitarian aspects as well as the cessation of hostilities.

Dr Ahmed Mohamed Adam, the Humanitarian Aid Commission( HAC) leader has underlined that the commission works to continuously ensure provision of humanitarian assistance to all areas of the country.

He also pinpointed that the rebel popular movement North sector does not cease placing hurdles and placing obstacles before such an action, with the view to serve its hidden agenda.

