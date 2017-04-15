14 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Magufuli Mourns As Gunmen Kill 8 Police

Photo: Daily News
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has condemned the killing of eight police officers in the restive eastern region.

President Magufuli said in a statement on Friday that he was surprised and very sorry to learn of the news of the death of eight police officers on Thursday night.

"President John Pombe Magufuli is surprised and very sorry to learn of the news of the death of eight police officers killed last night by armed people," Tanzania's presidency said in a statement.

The Thursday tragedy is the latest in a string of killings targeting politicians and security officers in the East African nation.

Their assailants

The law enforcers came under attack in their vehicle at Kibiti as they returned from patrol, and their assailants fled into a nearby forest, the statement said.

They were part of a unit deployed to pacify the region south of Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Local authorities say nine officials belonging to the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) have been killed in the coastal districts of Kibiti and Rufiji since last October.

A separate attack killed three police officers in the area last month.

Motorcycle taxis

The killings, and uncertainty over the motive, has spread fear throughout local government in the region.

While the assailants have not been identified, they typically use motorcycle taxis to escape after assassinations and steal weapons from police officers' bodies.

President called for "cooperation of all Tanzanians to stop these acts".

A former minister of works who campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, Dr Magafuli won election in East Africa's most populous country in 2015.

