14 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Concerns About Tanzania Oil and Gas Regulator's Capacity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Onyango

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's gas and oil regulator lacks the capacity to execute its mandate, report shows. The Controller Accounts General's (CAG) report for the period ending June 30, 2016 raised questions about the capacity of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

CAG's Prof Mussa Assad said TPDC was in danger of releasing inaccurate reports due to lack of sufficient knowledge in analysing the geological and geo-physical data.

He said that from a total of 71 projects which were registered in the exploration and development of oil and gas between 2010-2015, only 4 per cent had been inspected to determine their level of compliance with the environmental regulations.

Follow-ups

The report further shows that there have been no further effective inspections and follow-ups on the oil and gas projects to establish if they observed the environmental protection standards.

CAG further indicates that there was a general lack of efficiency in revenue collection from the oil and gas exploration activities around the country.

Consequently, the government proceeds fell below average.

For the last five years of a trading period, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) collected below the average of $92.4 million (TSh 208bn), an amount equivalent to a single ministry's annual budget allocation.

Local experts

CAG further noted the lack of capacity to produce enough local experts for the increasing demand for the sector, noting the government only managed to meet 20 per cent of the total experts demand.

The report further shows that there was a shortage of 48 per cent trainers in its audit of six training institutions chosen to lead the provision of training and skills in the oil and gas sector.

In addition, CAG discovered the existence of weak supervisory system for the implementation of regulations and procedures to involve the locals in the gas and oil sector.

Tanzania

Magufuli Mourns As Gunmen Kill 8 Police

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has condemned the killing of eight police officers in the restive eastern… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.