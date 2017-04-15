Nigeria: Nobody Is Equal to Me, Wizkid Boasts

During the week, arguments about whose latest single is a bigger hit surfaced and went viral on social media between the fans of Davido and Wizkid. In February, Davido released the audio and visuals to his first single in 2017 titled 'If', while Wizkid released the audio and visuals to his first single in 2017 titled 'Come closer', featuring American rapper, Drake just last weekend.

Both singles which have been receiving massive airplay and reviews from critics, fans and music lovers became the topic of debate on Tuesday, April 11, as fans battled to prove that either Davido's or Wizkid's latest single has been a better hit than the other.

Wizkid's fans argued that his new single, 'Come Closer', which is less than two weeks old recorded over two million views on YouTube within two days of its release, surpassing the record made by Davido's 'If', which has been released since February.

Showtime's investigation revealed that though Davido released his first single in 2017 almost two months ago, it failed to record the number of YouTube views like Wizkid's single which is not even a month old.

To confirm his fan's argument and judgment, Wizkid took to his Twitter handle to boastfully declare that nobody is equal to him because he believes he is in a world of his own and the master of his craft. "Nobody can equal me", he boasted. You may recall that while receiving his award for Artiste of the Year at the Headies 2016, Wizkid had requested the world to watch out for him in 2017, boasting that the best of him was yet to come.