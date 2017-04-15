15 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cult Leader Shot Dead, Five Others Escape With Injuries in Ondo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dayo Johnson

Akure — A leader of a dreaded cult group, Gani Elese has been shot dead. He was killed during a gun duel with the anti robbery police team in Owo area of Ondo state.

No fewer than five other members of the group who escaped reportedly sustained gun injuries during the shoot out.

The deceased was said to have being responsible for series of murder cases in the town .

He was said to have run other cult groups out of the town and claimed supremacy over other minor cult groups.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the news of the death of Gani in the gun battle made the people of the ancient town to heave a sign of relief.

The deceased and his gang have reportedly been terrorizing the people of the town in recent times.

He was said to have been killed after Police detectives acting on tip off stormed his hideout located at Jugbere camp, a farm settlement close to the state forest reserve area.

Reports had it that detectives from the anti-robbery team from the Owo divisional police station with the assistance of vigilante group stormed the hideout and engaged the deceased and his group members in the shoot-out.

Nigeria

I Won't Be Cowed Into Silence - Sanusi

-Says, Nigerians dealing with an anti-intellectual Elite Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.