15 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Top Dignitaries Grace Former Governor's Daughter's Wedding

By Juliet Ebirim

Olayinka Oyinlola and Juwon Okunowo had their traditional wedding ceremony recently at the Balmoral Centre of Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The bride is the daughter of former Osun state governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and the groom, the son of Chief Olubukunola Okunowo.

Funke Bucknor of Zapphire Events whipped up her magic to give the hall an absolutely delightful facelift with her team. The couple rocked in native burgundy coloured aso-oke attires, while Ebenezer Obey's live band reeled out good music.

It was gathered that the event had billionaire businessman - Aliko Dangote, Donald Duke - Former Governor of Cross River state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi - Minister of Solid Materials, Gbenga Daniels - former Governor of Ogun State, Alaafin of Oyo - Oba Lamidi Adeyemi among others.

Nigeria

