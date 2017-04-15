Somalia: Ethiopian Troops Withdraw From Dhusamareeb As Alshabaab Amasses Forces

Hundreds of Ethiopian troops on Friday withdrew from the central Somalia town of Dhusamareeb under unclear circumstances. Accoriding to a security official who seeks anonymity the troops left the town on Friday morning.

"Most of the traders have fled the town after the Ethiopian troops pulled out this morning, we can see many people including the Somali security forces who have reached Adado," a source told radio dalsan.

Ethiopian troops are said to have crossed the border into Ethiopia. Alshabaab has been amassing its fighters outside Dhusamareeb awaiting in preparation to take control of the Galmudug town.

Dhusamareeb becomes the second town to be excited by the Ethiopians within a fortnight the first being El Buur.