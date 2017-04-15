15 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Soldier Charged Over Death of Civilian in a Motor Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Ugandan Amisom constable Brongo John Bebwa was on Friday charged by a Somali Military court Mogadishu court for the killing of a civilian. 32 year old Bebwa who is a driver is set to have knocked to death Ali Osman Aba on the ninth of April.

The court ordered that the Ugandan soldier is detained until an investigation into the case is completed. Amisom, however, demanded that the case is heard and determined under Amisom peacekeeping mandate rules and regulations.

There has been a rise of reported cases of fatal motor accidents involving Amisom vehicles.

Somalia

Ethiopian Troops Withdraw From Dhusamareeb As Alshabaab Amasses Forces

Hundreds of Ethiopian troops on Friday withdrew from the central Somalia town of Dhusamareeb under unclear… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.