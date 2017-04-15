Somalia: AMISOM Soldier Charged Over Death of Civilian in a Motor Accident

A Ugandan Amisom constable Brongo John Bebwa was on Friday charged by a Somali Military court Mogadishu court for the killing of a civilian. 32 year old Bebwa who is a driver is set to have knocked to death Ali Osman Aba on the ninth of April.

The court ordered that the Ugandan soldier is detained until an investigation into the case is completed. Amisom, however, demanded that the case is heard and determined under Amisom peacekeeping mandate rules and regulations.

There has been a rise of reported cases of fatal motor accidents involving Amisom vehicles.