Uganda: Dr Nyanzi's Tough Love and Uganda's Passion for Christ

Photo: The Observer

Dr Stella Nyanzi in the dock.

opinion

Christian scholarship has situated the miracle of resurrection at the centre of the Church as an institution and Christian doctrine as an area of academic endeavour. This will manifest itself tomorrow when Christians go to churches to celebrate and revel in the miracle of resurrection.

As someone interested in Christian scholarship, I always ask: What impassions Christians? Is it pain from the physical suffering visited on Jesus Christ or the Miracle of Resurrection?

Discounting the deification of Jesus Christ, what is the moral significance of facing mortal danger with Christian fortitude? What is martyrdom? On what premise does martyrdom reside? Does it reside in physical bravery or mental bravery or dogmatic belief or freewheeling conscience?

Is physical suffering a manifest reality of self expression of one's human belief and endeavour? Is physical suffering a conscientious value of self liberation and self-expression?

Couldn't Jesus Christ (the non-deified one of course) have begged for mercy from the Romans? Couldn't Socrates have begged for mercy if only to avoid the death sentence?

And oh yes, couldn't Dr. Stella Nyanzi have sought mercy from the state? Passion! Belief! Conscience! Madness!

Tomorrow is Easter. Most homilies from the pulpit will cover the state of the republic in general terms. I have a feeling hints will be made on the said talks between Mr Museveni and Dr Besigye. The brave ones will throw in a few words on the circumstances of Dr Nyanzi's arrest and subsequent prosecution.

And by the way, before we get detained by Dr Nyanzi's issues, do you know that feeding oneself in Uganda is increasingly becoming a tough undertaking?

We need to resurrect Uganda. Allelujah? Amen.

Dear reader, this kisanja seems to be ominously fated to be a tough one. It kicked off with the post elections violence in Kasese and Bundibugyo; the Kasese killings of last November; the presidential handshake probe; the murder of AIGP Kaweesi; Dr Stella Nyanzi etc... And oh yes, Amama Mbabazi's roaring silence. And the famine?

**************

My Easter Homily

The power of the state is the ultimate human power. But holding it comes with a call for responsibility.

Unfortunately, it is our human nature that those who enjoy proximity with the centre of power may use more power than the principal holder of state power.

History is replete with princes, princesses and queens whose actions in the execution or mere manifest of state power scandalised and led to the collapse of empires.

It is human nature that we celebrate victory. But the victory of the poor lies in moral triumph. Moral triumph renders chains of state power irrelevant.

Morality renders irrelevant the physical suffering visited on the poor by state power. The crucifixion is a symbol of mortal battle (which was lost) whose victory was the miracle of resurrection.

Both Museveni and Nyanzi love Uganda; in a kind of tough way. If only both knew that it is always not about defending rights (selfish or otherwise) but doing what's right. Their actions are not new on Earth but a mere revelation of the old truths. The arrests! The state playing God!

The Christian story of resurrection was a continuation of an old tale. In the resurrection, the story of Abraham's sacrificial child and ram finds completeness in unwavering moral certitude.

Socrates declined an offer of a non-death sentence and Jesus didn't even want to enter any plea. These are testimonials of belief, conscience and socio-cultural disposition.