Uganda: Corruption Fight Is Becoming Desperate

editorial

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Justice Irene Mulyagonja, this week stated clearly that she would no longer prosecute cases of bribery of magistrates and low cadre public officers who she likened to chicken thieves.

Ms Mulyagonja was responding to some concerns raised by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe on the fight against graft in the country where the Chief Justice was saying the problem lay elsewhere.

In what the IGG referred to as correcting inaccuracies contained in the remarks of the Chief Justice at the recent Annual Law Conference where Justice Katureebe criticised the IGG on account of not prosecuting magistrates caught red-handed in acts of corruption, in a rebuttal, Ms Mulyagonja indicated she would no longer pursue 'small fish" but rather focus on prosecuting high profile corrupt officials.

The IGG was also very categorical, asking the Chief Justice to fight corruption in the Judiciary, adding that the vice in Judiciary is systematic.

When two high profile persons, one the ombudsman charged with the responsibility to investigate corruption complaints and, the other presiding over the Judiciary disagree on the fight against graft, there is cause to worry.

The washing of their linen in public leaves corruption complainants wondering whether there is a breakdown in an attempt to fight corruption. By the IGG stating she won't prosecute 'small fish' is allegoric. On one level it may mean that corruption is so wide spread and probably endemic that going for 'small fish' may lead her to prosecuting very many people or that 'crocodiles' are wallowing in impunity while she is focusing on people too insignificant for her rod.

This now exemplifies how deep rooted the vice has become in society and we seem to be redefining corruption yet a vice is a vice, irrespective of size or magnitude.

Junior Labour minister Herbert Kabafunzaki last weekend was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe just as was Nakawa Court magistrate Agnes Napiyo, who was caught red-handed. The trapping of the minister which involved the President explains how desperate the fight against graft has become that the head of State has to personally get involved.

This too goes to the Finance officials who were arrested last week. We are now dealing with symptoms of the disease instead of diagnosing the disease itself. And, the corruption fight should not be selective because even the 'small fish' with time will grow into crocodiles leading to a total collapse in the fight when all and sundry have become corrupt. When one finger gets oil, it soils the others.