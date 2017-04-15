South Africa: Myciti Bus Service to Resume Operations

The MyCiTi bus service is set to resume operations from Saturday morning, the City of Cape Town has said.

"The City was informed that a wage agreement was reached earlier today and that the national bus drivers' strike has come to an end.

"As such, the MyCiTi service will resume operations from tomorrow morning," it said.

The City added, however, that there may be some initial delays on some of the routes but buses would adhere to the weekend time schedule as the day continues.

It said commuters can contact the Transport Information Centre 24/7 on 0800 65 64 63 for the latest information regarding the service, or follow @MyCiTibus on Twitter, or visit the facebook page, 'MyCiTi Integrated Rapid Transit System'.

News24