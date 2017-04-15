15 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stolen Military Weapons May Be Used to 'Unleash Terror On Communities' - Sanco

Police should leave no stone unturned when looking for the five armed robbers who stormed the 9 South African Infantry Battalion Base in Khayelitsha and stole their R4 rifles and ammunition, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Saturday.

"We are extremely concerned about the ease with which high calibre weapons and ammunition are robbed from national key points which are supposed to be highly securitised environments," Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said in a statement.

"We cannot imagine these weapons a day longer in the hands of mindless and heartless gangsters who have the potential to unleash terror on our communities."

Early on Friday morning, six rifles were stolen and soldiers were held up during a robbery at the military base in Harare, Khayelitsha.

News24 understands that five armed suspects stormed the 9 South African Infantry Battalion Base, overpowering guards at the gate and stealing rifles and ammunition.

The robbers forced the guards inside the base and overpowered five more soldiers in the armoury guard room.

It is understood the robbers forced the soldiers to open a safe.

A total of six rifles were stolen during the robbery.

SA National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi confirmed the robbery.

In August last year a group stole military equipment, assault rifles and hand grenades from the Simon's Town Naval Base.

They were arrested.

One of the three taken into custody, Duncan Gouvias, was earlier in 2017 handed an effective 43 year jail sentence.

Source: News24

South Africa

