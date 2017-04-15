Somalia: AMISOM Denies Al-Shabab Claim of Killing AU Soldiers

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has denied claims that al-Shabaab militants killed soldiers following an attack on AU convoy near Afgoye town on Friday.

AMISOM said in a statement posted on Twitter that the information being peddled by Al shabaab on its affiliated Online media is false and part of their propaganda.

The AU mission confirmed that Al Shabaab targeted AMISOM military convoy travelling about 9km from Afgoye on the road to Ceel Jaale in an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) attack.

"In the last two days, our EOD team has safely removed and destroyed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS)," said AMISOM in a Twitter post.

AMISOM added that its forces, along with Somali National Army (SNA) will continue to ensure clearance of the main supply routes for easy access of humanitarian activities.