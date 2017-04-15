15 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Al Shabaab Suspects Detained in Kenya

Kenyan Police have arrested wanted terror suspect Juma Mwengo in Likoni, Kwale County.

Two grenades, ten rounds of ammunition and other paraphernalia such as CDs with radical preachings were seized.

Another wanted suspect, Stephen Wangechi was nabbed while sneaking into Mandera from Bula Hawa in Somalia.

The two are in custody for further interrogations and subsequent court appearance.

This happens at a time when Kenya is on high alert following the Easter Holidays after intelligence reports warned of high risks of terrorism in the country, including possible attacks at soft targets such as churches.

The arrest of Juma Mwengo is a blow to the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Somalia, Harakat Al-Shabaab Mujahideen (HSM), a movement which is on a steady decline and defeat by Kenya.

