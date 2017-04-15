Eritrea: New Books Inaugurated

Asmara — Hidri Publishers and Auget Library have inaugurated two new books titled "Nakfa" and "Story of Personal Memoir" in connection with the 40th anniversary of the liberation of Nakfa.

Mr. Efrem Habtetsion, from Hidri Publishers said that the books make significant contribution in documenting the history of the armed struggle for independence.

During the inauguration the book 'Nakfa", Dr. Tekeste Fekadu and Mr. Amanuel Yosef stated that the book comprises 39 stories based on personal stories, documents, newspapers, magazines and books.

Similarly, Brig. General Tekie Rusom and Mr. Amanuel Zekaries who presented a review on the book "Story of Personal Memoir" voiced appreciation for Col. Asres' initiative of collecting personal experience and present such experience to the young generation to learn from the armed struggle for independence.