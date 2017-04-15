15 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Synod General Secretary Gives Benediction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — His Holiness Abune Lukas, General Secretary of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church Synod, gave benediction in connection with Easter holiday.

He wished Happy Easter to the Eritrean people at home and abroad, members of the Eritrean Defense Forces as well as the sick.

Abune Lukas further called on the faithful to extend a helping hand to the needy and martyrs families.

Reports also indicated that pilgrims comprising heads of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church and the faithful left for Jerusalem to participate in the Easter Celebrations.

According to the office of the Patriarch, the pilgrims would visit holy sites.

Eritrea

For Improvement of Student Competence

The Minister of Education, Mr. Semere Rusom, said that efforts are being exerted to improve the competence of students.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.