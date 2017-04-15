Eritrea: Alebu Pre-Cast Factory Keen to Boost Production

Asmara — Mr. Teklu Hagos, Managing Director of Alebu Pre-cast Factory, said that efforts are being made to boost production of pre-cast blocks and other construction materials, and thereby enhance construction activities in Gash-Barka region.

Mr. Fikadu Tekle, Head of the Keyih Bahri Construction and Development Company in Gash-Barka region, indicated on his part that the production of pre-cast in Alebu has made possible the construction of Tesenei Market site, Souq- Shabi, besides housing project in Gerset and a number construction activities in Sawa.

Established in 2004 and 2010, Massawa and Alebu pre-cast factories have been making contribution regarding the supply of construction materials.