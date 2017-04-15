15 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: For Improvement of Student Competence

Asmara — The Minister of Education, Mr. Semere Rusom, said that efforts are being exerted to improve the competence of students. He made the remarks at a meeting he conducted in Mendefera with stakeholders.

The Minister explained that close attention is being given to the task of coping with the challenges in the teaching-learning process and thereby achieve a more gratifying outcome.

Mr. Hibtizgi Kidane, Head of the Education Ministry's branch in the region, said on his part that the initiative taken by the teaching staff and supervisors makes significant contribution in the process as attested by the fact that out of 200,000 students 83% have passed to the next level.

The participants of the meeting called for introducing digital libraries, strengthening relations among students, parents and teachers as well as the community in educational activities.

There exist a total of 505 educational institutions ranging from kindergarten to High school as well as two Colleges.

