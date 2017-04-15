Zambia: Pres. Lungu Sends Warning Shots to UPND, "I'll Not Allow You to Set This Country On Fire"

President Edgar Lungu has sent a warning to opposition United Party for National Development members allegedly plotting to destablise the country in the wake of their leader's arrest.

Leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was arrested on Tuesday after a midnight raid on his residence and is charged with treason which is a non bailable offence.

Addressing a public rally in Mbala, President Lungu says he has been informed of plans by the opposition to destablise the peace of the country.

"Some disgruntled UPND members are saying they'll set this country on fire because of the arrest of HH, I will not allow that," he declared.

"The arrest of one politician can't set this country on fire. We are all equal before the law including myself. In this country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

President Lungu says he had also obtained intelligence information that UPND members of parliament met last night in Lusaka to plot their next move.

"Those MPs who met in Lusaka yesterday to plot anarchy, we will pick them and lock them up," he warned.

Hichilema was arrested following an incident in Mongu in which his convoy clashed with the presidential motorcade.