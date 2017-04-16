Nigeria/Cameroon: Iwobi Targets Wins Over Cameroon in World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria's Super Eagles and Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi is targeting wins against Cameroon in both legs of the encounter when the World Cup qualifiers resume in August.

Under the guidance of German tactician Gernot Rohr, Eagles are unbeaten in four matches, with wins against Tanzania, Zambia and Algeria and recently drew against Senegal in London.

Hale End Academy product Iwobi, who was involved in three of those games, has stated that the Super Eagles have to be on top of their game when they face the current African champions.

"We are in control in our group and with hard work on our part we should beat Cameroun in Uyo and also shock them on their ground.

"We just need to be resolute and determined to get the victory," Iwobi was quoted as saying by Sporting Life.

An ex-England U17 international, Iwobi debuted for Nigeria in a friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo in October 2015.