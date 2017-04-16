Sudan: North Darfur Governor to Take Measures Against Violence

Kutum — The Governor of North Darfur will shortly announce a number of measures to put an end to the continuing violence against people in Kutum and El Waha localities".

Governor Abdelwahid Yousef met with the commissioners, security committees, and native administration leaders of Kutum and El Waha localities on Thursday, and with leaders of the Kassab camp for the displaced in Kutum on Friday morning, to discuss the rampant insecurity situation and ongoing attacks on camp residents in the area.

Head of Kassab camp Sheikh El Tahir Ismail told Radio Dabanga that the camp elders briefed the governor on the renewed deterioration of the security situation and the continuation of attacks on the camp residents.

"The most recent incidents concerned the killing of two youths in the camp, and militiamen forcing the displaced to pay blood money in cases where the displaced had to use violence to defend themselves and their property".

The camp leaders as well pointed to the absence of the judiciary in the area. "There are no judges, prosecutors, or even enough policemen in Kutum."

The governor responded by saying that he would soon "issue orders to deter the outlaws". He further promised to arrange for two judges in Kutum, "so that all criminal cases will be brought to justice instead of civilians settling blood money cases by themselves".

The camp sheikh further said that the governor promised them "to seek to solve the problem of the water and food shortages at the camp".

In March, residents of Kassab camp reported that the security situation in Kutum and in the vicinity of the camp deteriorated even more since January, after Sudan's second vice-president visited North Darfur.

The militiamen who escorted the vice-president, spread in the area and began to attack civilians. An activist reported about 45 violent incidents in Kutum and Kassab camp between January and March, including murders, rapes, robberies, and cattle rustling.