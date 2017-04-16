Sudan: North Kordofan Governor Attempts to Reconcile Kababish, Hamar

Um Marahik — On Friday, the Governor of North Kordofan and the Chief of the Kababish tribe arrived at the territory of the Hamar tribe near En Nahud in West Kordofan to offer condolences to the victims of the recent Kababish-Hamar clash.

Governor Ahmed Haroun, accompanied by Kababish Chief Prince El Tom Ali El Tom, and the Commissioner of El Khuwi visited Um Marahik, Um Feisal, and Donki El Hur by helicopter.

The delegation was received by Hamar princes Nadir El Hamar, Abdelgadir Munim Mansour and a number of Hamar notables. In addition to offering their condolences, Haroun and El Tom called on the members of the Hamar tribe to agree on the reconciliation of the two tribes.

In clashes between Hamar and Kababish tribesmen in the West-North Kordofan border area on 1 and 2 April, 51 tribesmen from both sides were killed. 28 were wounded. The fighting was reportedly erupted after three Kababish stole camels from Hamar herders.

After government forces managed to separate the warring tribesmen at Um Marahik, a committee was established to investigate the incident.

On 6 April, the governors of North and West Kordofan declared the State of Emergency for the period of one month in order to contain the situation.