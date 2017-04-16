Sudan: Security Offices, Vehicles Torched in South Kordofan

El Liri — In protest against the violent detention of a fellow resident, an angry mob set fire to the offices of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in El Liri in South Kordofan on Friday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from El Liri, an activist reported that four NISS agents held Abdallah El Tabagi on Thursday night, when he attacked one of their colleagues whom he found in his house with his wife.

The security men took El Tabagi to their offices in the centre of El Liri, where they severely beat and tortured him.

"On Friday morning, we heard that the victim had to be transferred to Khartoum for treatment," the source said.

"In reaction, a number of angry people gathered and went to the NISS offices, where they set fire to the buildings and two vehicles belong to the security apparatus."