16 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Security Offices, Vehicles Torched in South Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Liri — In protest against the violent detention of a fellow resident, an angry mob set fire to the offices of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in El Liri in South Kordofan on Friday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from El Liri, an activist reported that four NISS agents held Abdallah El Tabagi on Thursday night, when he attacked one of their colleagues whom he found in his house with his wife.

The security men took El Tabagi to their offices in the centre of El Liri, where they severely beat and tortured him.

"On Friday morning, we heard that the victim had to be transferred to Khartoum for treatment," the source said.

"In reaction, a number of angry people gathered and went to the NISS offices, where they set fire to the buildings and two vehicles belong to the security apparatus."

Sudan

Democracy First Group - 'Discrimination Growing Against Christians in Sudan'

In reaction to the recent attack by government forces on an Evangelical Church and School in Omdurman during which a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.