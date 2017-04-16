South Africa: Did Zuma Target Gordhan in Midnight Reshuffle?

opinion

In the wake of South African President Jacob Zuma's recent midnight Cabinet reshuffle, four axed ministers from the African National Congress have resigned.

Former public service minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi is the latest to resign.

He joins Dipuo Peters, who was transport minister, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who served as energy minister, and Mcebisi Jonas, the ex-deputy minister for finance, who all resigned last week.

Political analysts say the reshuffle targeted Pravin Gordhan, former finance minister. Many had anticipated that Mr Gordhan would give up his party seat.

His relationship with President Zuma, a man with whom he shares a birthday, is a broken one. The two celebrated their birthdays on April 12.

A few days ago, Mr Gordhan vowed not to resign before this month's debate on a motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

"Not yet. See you on the 18th (April)," he said implying that he will be in parliament on the day of a no-confidence vote in Mr Zuma.

Application in courtHowever, the Speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete postponed the motion pending the conclusion of the Constitutional Court application by the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Earlier last week, UDM approached the Constitutional Court with a request that a secret ballot be allowed on the motion, saying this would allow ruling ANC legislators to vote without fear of retribution from their party.

But, just what is the reason that Mr Gordhan's relationship with President Zuma is considered irretrievable?

His snub of two Treasury guarantees -- one for a $72 billion nuclear project and one for a $360 million South African Airways loan -- could be at the heart of his tiff with the president.

Mr Gordhan and his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene, were reluctant to sign off on any nuclear agreements with Russia.

According to the civil society group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, the nuclear programme would end up costing the South African economy over $216 billion in debt.

University of Johannesburg Physics Professor Hartmut Winkler is convinced Mr Gordhan was always under attack from the president's supporters for his reluctance to endorse excessive expenditure demands.