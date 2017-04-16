15 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Sudan: Five Killed in Sudan State Blast

By Mohammed Amin

At least five people were killed and several others injured in a blast in El-Obeid, the capital of Sudan's North Kordofan State, eyewitnesses said.

A trader at the El-Obeid market, Ahmed Osman, told the Africarevieww over the phone that the explosion killed at least five people on the spot.

He added that one child was among the causalities.

"The incident happened when a grenade bomb exploded in a crowded market in downtown El-Obeid," Mr Osman said.

The device is suspected to be a remnant of another explosion on Friday.

Authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

The Friday explosion hit the El-Obeid State security headquarters.

State Governor Ahmed Haroun said Friday that the blast was caused by a fire breakout at the weapons store.

The Sudanese state news agency quoted the governor as saying that the explosion caused limited damage and there were no human causalities.

He is further quoted as saying that the inferno was quickly put under control by the state police fire department, and that investigations are underway to establish the cause of the incident.

