Uganda: Corruption Fight Is Complex, Says Inspector General of Government

Kyankwanzi — Fighting corruption in Uganda has become complex, the Inspector General of Government, Ms Irene Mulyagonja, has said.

"The war against corruption is becoming complex every other day because more corruption syndicates are being created," Justice Mulyagonja said last week while passing out 79 Inspectorate of Government officials who completed a two-week course on leadership and skills development at National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) is a government arm charged with fighting graft. Uganda loses hundreds of billions of shillings annually to corruption, the money which could have been used to deliver services and lift millions of Ugandans out of poverty.

Justice Mulyagonja said the ongoing investigations on compensation on the Entebbe Express way have revealed that there are cases where government released compensation funds for its own land.

"Sometimes the IGG knows about theft of public funds when money is already stolen and investigators are forced to work backwards to trace the circumstances under which the funds were lost," she added.

"For example in the Katosi road scam, the IGG took two-and-ahalf years to obtain sufficient evidence to prosecute the suspects," Justice Mulyagonja said

She urged the trainees to exhibit high levels of ethics, integrity and do the right things with humility and obedience. Brig David Kyomukama, the director NALI, said the trainees underwent foot and self defence drills, gun handling, leadership skills development and shooting range exercises. He advised them to pass on the skills they attained to their workmates.

Uganda was ranked 151 of the 176 countries in the 2016 corruption perception index (CPI) annual report released by Transparency International.