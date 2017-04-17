Uganda: 3 Arrested for Attempt to Bribe Busia State Attorney

Busia — Police in Busia District are holding three women who allegedly attempted to bribe the Busia District Resident State Attorney.

Security officers apprehended the suspects on Thursday as they allegedly tried to bribe Mr Ali Ssemakula, with Shs500, 000 for him to order the release of a suspect in police custody.

The Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya, confirmed the arrest.

"The suspects walked into the office of the RSA and offered him Shs500,000, which the RSA refused and he [RSA] alerted the police. We arrested them and recovered the money as exhibit," Mr Kamulya said.

The suspects allegedly wanted Mr Ssemakula, to direct the police to release their brother, who the Force are holding at the Busia Central Police Station, on allegations of forgery after getting money to pay the Village Health Teams [VHTs] who conducted the registration of people to get mosquito nets.

It is said though he got Shs2.2m for the VHTs of Dabani Sub-county, he allegedly forged the accountability forms to give the impression he had paid the VHTs.

According to police the suspect was jailed over forgery on recommendation by the RSA.

He said since the RSA sanctioned the file, the women rushed to him hoping to convince him to accept the Shs500, 000.

The RSA reportedly told police that the suspects have on several occasions been trying to entice him into taking a bribe forcing him to alert police.