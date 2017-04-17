Uganda/South Africa: Ochan Confounds His Critics With a Decisive Performance

Kampala — March might have bathed Uganda in sunshine, but it also brought with it clouds of gloom whose buffets Benjamin Ochan had to weather.

He was widely praised for choosing to travel to Pretoria with KCCA FC for a Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns a day after losing his father.

The manner in which he conceded the opening goal in a 2-1 defeat at the Lucas Moripe Stadium did not quieten the anxiety of some who say his command of the box mines destructive impulses.

Four days after his father's burial, Ochan stood between the sticks as the Yellow Lads sought however they could to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit and eject the defending champions. The weight he had on his shoulders would crush a lesser player.

But then again, fans do not have a fine instinct for such details they deem inconsequential. All that their emotional tenor pines for is results.

Ochan did not provide them one on that Saturday evening at Phillip Omondi Stadium.

Seized by an unconquerable timidity, the net minder dropped a clanger in a hot blush of embarrassment.

Anthony Laffor could hardly believe his luck after Ochan tamely parried the ball to his feet.

The Liberian attacker expertly put away the chance to chance Geoffrey Serunkuma's opener. KCCA FC's moment in the sun had ended. It was all dark clouds. Doom. Gloom.

Scars from past battles had not fully healed when Ochan took his place in goal for KCCA FC's Caf Confederation Cup tie against Egypt's Al Masry.

With a minute of added time left to play in the first leg at Lugogo, Ochan quickly took a free kick that had Derrick Nsibambi wheeling away in the channels. The first touch was good, second even better. KCCA FC had a 1-0 advantage to defend in Ismailia.

After Al Masry matched the visitors' 1-0 first leg score, the lottery of a penalty shootout was needed to decide the tie.

Ochan not only saved a penalty, but scored the decisive kick to send the Yellow Lads through to the money spinning group stage.

It was eerily similar to the feat he enjoyed with the Kampala Kids League (KKL) team in Scandanavia shortly after the turn of the second millennium.

Then as in Ismailia, Ochan helped KKL win the Gothia Cup with heroics in a shootout that included a penalty save and a well struck decisive kick.

His weekend heroics in Ismailia mean that Ochan continues to live up to his reputation of inflicting pain in some places and alleviating it in others.

So much for the 'Ides of March', it turns out Ochan's greatest days are ahead of him.