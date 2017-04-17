17 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Betting Is a Threat to National Security, Says Gen Elwelu

Photo: Daily Monitor
Brig Peter Elwelu.
By Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Gulu — The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Commander of Land Forces, Maj Gen Peter Elwelu, has asked government to regulate the gambling industry saying betting poses a serious threat to national security.

Speaking to journalists in Gulu Town recently, Gen Elwelu said there is a lot of criminality across the country because unemployed youth "rob or steal" from others in order to survive.

Uganda's gambling industry offers diverse forms of gambling to the public, including casino games, sports betting and gaming machines.

"I wonder why government introduced betting to poor people. It is a game of the rich," Gen Elwelu said, adding that most gamblers do not engage in any economic activities to earn a living but rob and steal from others in order to survive.

"Where do they get the money from [if they don't steal]?" he asked.

Gen Elwelu said introducing gambling to the poor has made many youth poorer and a liability to the nation. He said the government should revisit its approach of tackling poverty among citizens, further urging local leaders to champion government programmes aimed at mitigating poverty.

"A poor person is very dangerous. He can do anything to survive. We need to support projects such as Operation Wealth Creation and others that focus on the socio-economic development of this country," Gen Elwelu added.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) agreed with Gen Elwelu's concern but said hefty taxation would help regulate gambling rather than abolishing it completely.

