Uganda: Masaka DP Leaders Reject Nambooze Revival Crusade

Masaka — Opposition Democratic Party (DP) leaders in Masaka sub-region have renounced the 'party revival meetings spearheaded by their central region vice president and Mukono Municipality MP, Ms Betty Nambooze Bakireke.

Masaka DP supporters expressed fear that such meetings will divide the party further to the detriment of their opponents. Through her crusade dubbed: "Making DP great again" Ms Nambooze had planned to hold a meeting in Masaka on April 22. However, a meeting of DP leaders chaired by Mr Dick Lukyamuzi, the greater Masaka regional delegate on the party's national executive council (NEC), last week raised a red flag against Nambooze-led crusade, arguing it is imbedded with selfish interests against the party's top leadership.

"Internal squabbles have cost us a lot. We need to dedicate our efforts towards building the party," Mr Lukyamuzi said.

According to Lukyamuzi, as party leaders, they are worried that Ms Nambooze's movement may divide DP further hence resolving to reject it. Mr Lukyamuzi advised Ms Nambooze to first reconcile with the party's top leadership before seeking audience with the party lower structures.

He further complained that the organisers of the contested meeting had chosen to operate behind the back of the party leadership in the area, which raised their suspicion as lower leaders charged with overseeing all party activities in their area of jurisdiction. Mr Denis Majwala, the DP publicity secretary for Masaka District and LC3 chairperson for Katwe-Butego Division in Masaka Municipality, said they intend to mobilise DP members in the area to reject any activities aimed at disorganising the party.

The meeting attended by DP county chairpersons in Masaka District, also warned the party's organising secretary for Masaka District, Mr Innocent Kateregga, against being used by the defiant crusaders to act against the interests of the party. When contacted, Ms Nambooze argued that none of those against her planned upcountry meetings has authority to grant her permission, saying that the only alternative they have is to boycott the meetings. She said her team will go ahead with their plans despite what she described as senseless threats.