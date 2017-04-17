Uganda: Trade Unions Change Constitution Amid Protest

Mukono — The National Organisation of Trade Union (Notu) has changed the format of representation to its delegates' conference, the trade unions' supreme organ that also elects the five workers MPs.

Mr Christopher Werikhe, the Notu secretary general, says the newly approved constitution now demands that each of the 31 trade unions with more than one million members will be represented to the delegates' conference by five members, and not three as was the case before.

"A union with more than 10,000 members will have and additional representation of one delegate per every extra 5,000 members instead of the previous 25,000," he said.

"We have had a hoe as our symbol but the world has moved on. Those were the days when we used the hoe to till the land, but today we use tractors and combined harvesters. So our logo does not reflect our true picture today," Mr Werikhe added.

Speaking at the delegates conference held at Collin Hotel in Mukono Town last Friday, Mr Werikhe said the amendments were meant to accommodate 12 new member unions that crossed from the Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu), a rival organisation.

But the changes have drawn opposition from some of the big unions, even when the law won't come into force until the Labour Union Act 2006 is amended.

The Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu), chairman, Mr James Tweheyo, said: "Increasing number of representation from 2,500 to 5,000 means our delegates are reduced. This is unacceptable because the amendment favours smaller unions at our expense. If that is the case, then we make representation flat so that we pay the same fees."

"It is us (the big unions) that contribute the biggest fees to Notu, why should they (smaller unions) ride on our back yet we are less represented?"

Each union remits 10 per cent of the members' monthly contribution to the Notu Secretariat.

Mr Charles Bakabulindi, the State Minister for Education and Sports, hailed the unions for uniting to serve the workers better.

Mr Wilson Owere, the chairman of Notu, said the amendments were meant to transform the organisation and also accommodate the youth.

"Unions have made life better for workers by improving wages and working conditions, helping to formulate laws, fighting child labour, establishing mechanisms for solving labour-management disputes and protecting workers' safety and health. When workers form unions, their companies and communities also benefit," he said.

But Workers MP Sam Lyomoki, who is also leader of the rival Cotu, from which the 12 unions defected, did not appear for the meeting.

It was not clear how the new move would affect his tenure in Parliament, although he said no one could remove him from Parliament.

Welcomed

The 12 new trade unions were hosted to a welcome party at the MTN Arena at Lugogo in Kampala at the weekend.

Trade unionists from Hak-is hizmet-is, the umbrella trade union from Turkey, attended the party and pledged support to Notu.