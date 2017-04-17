Tanzania: Irregularities At Nyakato Power Plant Disappoint Minister Muhongo

Mwanza — The Ministry for Energy and Mineral has reiterated the need for the Nyakato 60 Mw power plant management to have alternative or plan B before they go for last negations with Rolls -Royce to end power row.

Speaking during a brief visit at Nyakato Power Plant site, the Minister of Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Mhongo, said that Nyakato power plant management have to be very keen when they are going to the last negotiations this April in terms of having alternative or plan B.

Prof Muhongo admitted that Tanesco has a lot of challenges as it does not have enough spare parts, saying that up to now some maintenance engineers have to travel to Tegeta Power Plant in Dar es Salaam to collect maintenance tools.

The minister said that this weakness is proved by the fact that Nyakato 60Mw Power plant has no tools in case any fault takes place, saying that there has to be consistence in all regions.

Prof Muhongo revealed the secret why he made a surprise visit to the power plant, saying he was tipped that among six turbine engines, one has failed to function, leaving only five engines operating.

This made the minister to order the power plant management to commit itself as to when services will be completed, where he was told that by June 30th, this year, all services will be completed.

Tanzania, Norway and Denmark governments have agreed to amicably resolve the dispute between Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) and two Scandinavian firms over the installation of 10 power generation turbines in Nyakato in 2013.

According to Tanesco, the Sh 129 billion, 60MW generators, were commissioned and started generating electricity in 2013 to offset shortages that resulted from reduced water levels in dams. Nyakato Power Plant Manager, Mathew Mwangomba told the minister that there is regular maintenance and the information that one of the six turbines is not functioning was a wrong report, saying that the engine was deliberately stopped for oiling and avoid damage.

He said that the machines are functioning at risk because they are overdue on service since they have exceeded over 10,000 hours without proper servicing.

According to Eng Mwangomba, the non-functioning of four engines has reduced power production capacity from 60MW to 36MW, but their efforts to try to reach an agreement on the way forward with the suppliers over the non-functioning turbines proved futile.