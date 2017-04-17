Africa: Who Says Tanzanians Are Unhappiest People?

opinion

I read, with great interest, the lead story in The Citizen on Sunday of March 26, with the headline, 'The puzzle that is Tanzanians' unhappiness'.

It was a review of a survey study in 155 countries in which Tanzania was ranked 153, and rated as being third in the league of unhappiest people in the whole world.

The study is based on a sample of 1,000 respondents which gives an average of about six respondents per country.

In Tanzania, only 10 respondents were interviewed, using questions which said:

"If you were to rate yourself on a 10 points scale, where 0.0 is the worst and 10 the best, where would you put yourself, i.e., level of satisfaction?"

- How happy are you with gross domestic product or per capita income?

- Social support - do you have any person to help your if you are in trouble?

- Are you satisfied with your freedom to choose what to do?

- Have you donated money to any charity entity--generosity measure?

- Is corruption wide spread in your country- public and private sectors?

- Life expectancy and health of the people

As your writer observed, it is a "shock and surprise" for a UN agency to produce such a report suggesting that Tanzania was home to the world's saddest people! No one can believe that!

I view it as sad that the world body should publish such a methodologically poor and biased report. First, the sample is too small for a country of over 50 million people to produce a credible report with such worldwide publicity.

We are not told of the area where this sampling took place, and if the sample was random, urban, rural, and from which social economic class.

This matters a lot in generalization and interpretation of the data. Tanzania was rated 3.3 on the 10 point scale, just beating Burundi and Central Africa Republic! The top was occupied by Scandinavian countries, with Norway at the top, getting 7.54 points.

For the less sophisticated people, it is unfair to let them believe in greatly faulty and misleading reports. They need our protection. It was very unfair to go on discussing the report based on such incredible methods.

The sample size cannot generate credible, valid, and reliable data for making such generalizations. In probability terms, survey research samples need to be large enough to give valid and reliable data.

Thus the hullabaloo was totally naïve. How can Tanzania, a stable democratic state, for the last 50 years, be unhappy than South Sudan, Burundi, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Zaire? This totally incredible. How were the interviews conducted and by who? The UN should be sensitive to methodological problems. In this case it was not.

As the results showed, people in north were happiest while those in the south were very sad!!1. But this is a research artifact as the parameters of happiness raised were all biased in favor of people of the developed north.

Who knows about per capita incomes in the south? Generosity is expressed to families during weddings, funerals, sickness, and calamities and not to NGOs. Do the peasants have any money to donate except their labour? With such widespread poverty, who cares about foredoom and which freedom? How is corruption defined - bribing, cheating, or intimidation? How were the urban--rural differences treated? What does life expectancy mean to an illiterate poor? Let us be more serious about research, cultural limitations, and political contexts.

Otherwise the UN is doing disservice to the research enterprise. Tanzanians are modestly and moderately happy people and I am one of them.

Prof Issa Mcholo Omari, a PhD holder from Columbia University, (1972) lectures in educational psychology