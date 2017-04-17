Rwanda: KCB Bank Pledges More Support to Genocide Survivors

KCB Bank Rwanda, through its KCB Foundation, has donated Rwf2 million to the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Gisozi, Nyarugenge District.

"We appreciate the efforts by the Rwandan government to ensure peace and promote development initiatives across the country," Maurice Toroitich, the managing director KCB Bank Rwanda, said while speaking after a tour of the centre last week.

He added that the bank remains committed to supporting genocide survivors.

The visit by over 80 KCB Bank staff was part of the bank's activities to mark the 23rd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Earlier, the bank staff had participated in a "Walk to Remember" that started from Kinamba, Kacyiru to the centre.

"There are no words to express the grief Rwanda went through during the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.

However, we are encouraged by the unwavering spirit of the Rwandan people who refused to let this tragedy define them but instead moved forward to make this country the progressive nation that it is today," Toroitich said.

About KCB Foundation

The KCB Foundation supports community initiatives in five key areas - education, enterprise development, health, environment and humanitarian aid - through its corporate social responsibility function.

Last year, the bank visited Kamonyi Genocide Memorial and donated Rwf13 million toward the construction of a poultry farm and an additional Rwf4 million for the renovation of two genocide survivors' houses in the district.

The lender's total operating income increased by 7 per cent to Rwf14.7 billion last year compared to Rwf13.7 billion in 2015 despite the challenging global and local macro-economic environment.