17 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Tougher Measures Needed in Fight Against Genocide Ideology

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial

Genocide survivors under their umbrella organization, Ibuka want the law on Genocide ideology to be amended to ensure tougher punishments for perpetrators of genocide ideology and related crime. The call was reiterated by Ibuka president Professor Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu in an interview with this paper last week.

At the time the law relating to the punishment of the crime of Genocide ideology was enacted in 2008, the crime of genocide ideology attracted up to 25 years of imprisonment.

However, later when the laws were reviewed to have all punishments prescribed by the penal code, jail term on conviction of genocide ideology was reduced to 5-9 years. In light of the changing face of genocide ideology related crime both locally and on the international stage, IBUKA's concerns should be considered.

With advancement in technology, the perpetrators of genocide ideology have also adopted sophisticated ways of committing genocide ideology related crimes.

A new law that is able to deal with the changing face of genocide ideology related crimes is critical. Like the Ibuka president noted, Genocide ideology is still a growing threat that must be confronted with more force than is being done presently.

More and better coordinated efforts, especially focusing on the young people are critical since these are the biggest target of the genocide ideology perpetrators.

This therefore necessitates the law makers to go back to the drawing table and come up with a law that puts into consideration the current realities and challenges of fighting Genocide and genocide ideology.

Besides strengthening the law relating to the punishment of the crime of Genocide ideology, more sensitization targeting the youth and key institutions like schools should be intensified.

The crime of genocide ideology is a serious crime against humanity. The penalties must equally be as serious.

Rwanda

Rwanda's Education System to Go Digital in June

Learners across Rwanda will start benefiting from a new system of teaching that emphasises the use of computers and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.