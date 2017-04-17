17 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Directs Ministries On CCTV Cameras

Photo: Hustvedt/Wikipedia
Surveillance cameras on the corner of a building (file photo).

President, Yoweri Museveni has directed several ministries and government departments to liaise with police to procure and install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the country.

According to information obtained by URN, Museveni made the directive a week ago. He specifically directed the ministries of Information and Communication Technology, Security, Internal Affairs, Finance. Also directed are; Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

These ministries and departments were ordered to find money, procure and install the cameras across the country in the new FY 2017/18.

Internal Affairs state minister, Kania Obiga confirmed the directive, saying the ICT ministry will be in charge of assessing the quality of the cameras while the ministry of Security and various other security agencies like police will assess the security aspect of installing them.

"It is true the directive was issued and our teams are working on the paperwork before we can include all other stakeholders," Obiga said on phone.

Police spokesperson, Asan Kasingye also confirmed the development, saying he is aware of the collaboration between police and other government entities on the project.

Police embarked on the CCTV project in 2013 at the peak of the murder of Muslim clerics, but the project stalled. Apart from a few cameras in the city centre, which are monitored from the police headquarters, there is nothing much to talk about the project.

While speaking at Bwebajja recently, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kale Kayihura blamed the failure of the project on lack of funds. "This time I will make sure we get money from finance so we can install the security cameras," Kayihura said.

The fresh push for the installation of the CCTV cameras stems from the brutal murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard, Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewo on March 17 by unknown gunmen in Kulambiro.

Government believes the cameras will play a vital role in providing the necessary information to track down criminals.

