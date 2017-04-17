Prophet Shepherd Bushiri used his Easter sermon on Sunday in Pretoria, South Africa, to pray for African heads of States and Government, asking God to give them strength, ability and skill.

During the emotional one and half session, the Prophet invited flag-waving nationalities of a particular nation to join him on the pulpit for a joint prayer asking God to deliver their leaders and nation.

Some of the nations include South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria, Botswana and Tanzania.

However, he also prayed for leaders in other countries such as South Sudan, Equitoria Guinea, Gabon, Eritrea, Egypt, Uganda, Swaziland, Kenya, Lesotho and Gambia.

The Prophet also added leaders of the nations that have African people such as India, Europe, Australia and US.

Carrying his national Malawian flag, Prophet Bushiri, who is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), took considerable time to pray for Malawi's Head of State whom he addressed as 'our beloved leader' President Peter Mutharika.

The ECG leader, whose church has hit over 300 000 million registered members, asked God to continue guiding President Mutharika in the noble leadership duty of lifting Malawians from poverty.

"We pray for our beloved President Mutharika today so that God may exalt him and give him good health. We pray that he can deliver our land and people from pain and poverty," he prayed.

Prophet Bushiri's prayer comes barely two days after President Mutharika and his wife, Dr Getrude Mutharika, called upon Malawians to use the Easter period as time for 'reflection on the sacrifices individuals in our families, communities and the nation selflessly make for our own good as our Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated during this period in his life time'.

Popularly known as Major One--and constantly waving the Malawi flag and flanked by hundreds other flag-waving Malawians on the pulpit--Prophet Bushiri stressed that Malawi is a great country, blessed with natural resources which needed to be harnessed.

"As we hold these flags, we pray for our country Malawi. It is a nation facing a lot of problems, but I believe that God can save our nation. Our hopes and faith is in the fact that God can save our nation," he prayed.

The Prophet also prayed for Men and Women of God in Malawi to be unwavering in praying for the nation.

He said Malawi's history is rife with Men of God delivering the nation from challenges.

Major 1 singled out Reverend John Chilembwe and David Livingstone. Even democratic winds were influenced by Catholic Bishops in that 1989 Living Our Faith Pastoral Letter.

Prophet Bushiri also prayed for countries that love Malawi--for instance South Africa and Botswana--to receive blessing from God for the sake of their love for Malawi.

For South Africa, a nation currently rocked in a series of political challenges, the Prophet said the month of August will see escalation of economic pain.

The Prophet, however, underlined that the pain will be temporary and, hence, called on the church to be unwavering in prayer.