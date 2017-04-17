Nigeria: Abuja Airport - Police Officers Protest Non-Payment of Allowances

Police officers providing security along Abuja - Kaduna highway are protesting the non-payment of their allowances six weeks after their deployment, Daily Trust learnt.

Some of the police officers, who spoke to Daily Trust in confidence for fear of victimization, complained that less than 24 hours to the re-opening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, their allowances had not been paid.

They said they were afraid their allowances might not be paid if the Abuja airport was reopened and they were deployed back to their respective stations.

A month ago, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, announced the deployment of 350 armed personnel to provide security along Kaduna- Abuja Highway.

The Abuja airport was closed for six weeks to enable the repairs of its runaway. And all flights were diverted to Kaduna airport.

Multiple police sources who spoke to our reporter said they were redeployed from Niger, Kaduna and Kogi states to provide security to passengers going to Kaduna airport.

They provide security cover to passengers using the railway from Idu station in Abuja up to Rigasa station in Kaduna. They also escort passengers from Abuja airport to Kaduna airport as well as securing the entire highway from Abuja to Kaduna.

The cops said they are worried because "other officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) and Mopol on the same duty have been paid."

He said "only conventional police officers are not being paid yet. And by this week we'll all go back to our various commands."

Another police officer said "the situation is worrisome. We have left our various commands for this special duty only for the authorities to withhold our allowances."

"This is heartless. It is the same police authorities that will be complaining if we resort to extorting tokens from road users," a police source said.

But the spokesperson of the Force Headquarters Mr Jimoh Moshood said yesterday that the policemen will soon be paid.

"Let them (policemen) be patient with us. All of them will be paid like their counterparts from other agencies," Moshood said.

The police spokesperson didn't however explain why the payments of the cops were delayed unlike their counterparts from NSCDC and Mopol.