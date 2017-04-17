Nigeria: El-Rufai, State Assembly Head for Showdown in Kaduna

Zaria — The seeming cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms in Kaduna State is being threatened by recent reorganisation of local government staff in the state, Daily Trust learnt.

Our correspondent reports that the Kaduna State Local Government Service Commission recently reshuffled staff in the 23 local government areas of the state, but the House of Assembly ordered for the reversal of the decision.

The commission is however yet to comply with the directive.

The decision of the House, it was reliably gathered, stemmed from the numerous complaints it received from the affected staff.

Our source said; "One of the reasons was the fact that the commission did not adhere to quota system; you find that some local governments were given up to six or seven directors, while others were given one or even none.

"Another reason was that some of the affected staff are being owed salaries, ranging from six to 12 months. Therefore, they don't have even transport money to relocate to their new places.

"Powerful interests in the Government House in Kaduna are behind these postings; this was why some staff with 'godfathers' were posted to local governments that have no problem of paying salaries, while 'ordinary' staff were posted to local governments that are not paying salaries.

"Therefore, following the refusal of the commission to adhere to the House's earlier decisions, they were summoned again on Tuesday, April 12," he said.

When contacted, spokesman of the state governor, Samuel Aruwan, simply replied: "There is no any dispute between executive and legislature."

However, several efforts to get a comment from the chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ali Chakis, and the Speaker, Aminu Shagali, did not yield fruit as they did not reply the inquiries of our correspondent.