TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro will be looking for a full set of points when he meets basement team Bantu Rovers in a Castle Lager Premiership soccer tie at Luveve this afternoon.

The clash feature two teams who are yet to win a match in the opening two matches of the new season.

And for the Bulawayo-based side Bantu Rovers what has only been striking is that they have conceded eight goals after 180 minutes of football.

But Mangwiro is not reading much into that as he also chases his first victory following two draws against Dynamos and Chapungu.

"There is always a first time for everything and I hope tomorrow (today) we will get it right.

"We played two difficult games (against Dynamos and Chapungu) and we had to settle for draws even though we would have loved to get all the six points . . . It's not easy," said Mangwiro.

The former CAPS United and Harare City coach though is wary of Bantu Rovers' threat.

"Our opponents have lost twice so they would want to redeem themselves in this game. You can see there was a marked improvement from them. After conceding five goals against Chicken Inn in the opening game they went on to score two goals while conceding three against FC Platinum. But we are not reading much into that, we are concentrating on our own game," Mangwiro said.

The new Triangle mentor, who replaced David "Yogi" Mandigora at the beginning of the season, said he is adjusting to the life in the Lowveld and he is happy that his players are fusing well.

The former ZIFA technical director is also cherishing meeting one of his mentors Methembe Ndlovu.

Mangwiro was assistant to the Bantu Rovers director when he was still in charge of the national Under-20 team.

Meanwhile, high-riding Ngezi Platinum maintained their lead on the summit of the log after another fine performance at Baobab where they beat How Mine 2-0 at the weekend. The Mhondoro-based side have picked up six points from their opening two matches of the season.

The only other team which hasn't dropped points is FC Platinum. Their league match against Chicken Inn was postponed to pave way for Independence Cup semi-final tie against Highlanders at Barbourfields yesterday.

Ngezi Platinum's goals against How Mine came from exciting forward Terence Dzukamanja who scored a brace.

So far Tonderayi Ndiraya's team have not been relying from the same players to provide the goals.

Also continuing with their unbeaten run were Yadah who settled for a goalless draw against Tsholotsho in Beitbridge.

Results at a glance

Good Friday: Ngezi 2, How Mine 0; Chapungu 1, Hwange 2; Tsholotsho 0, Yadah 0.

Fixtures

Today: Bantu Rovers v Triangle (Luveve).

Postponed: Chicken Inn v FC Platinum, Dynamos v Black Rhinos, Harare City v Highlanders, ZPC Kariba v CAPS United.

Latest Log Standings

P W D L F A Pts

Ngezi Platinum 3 3 0 0 6 0 9

FC Platinum 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

CAPS United 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Yadah 3 1 2 0 1 0 5

Shabanie Mine 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Hwange 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Chicken Inn 2 1 0 1 6 2 3

Bulawayo City 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Highlanders 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Black Rhinos 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

ZPC Kariba 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Tsholotsho 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 Triangle 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Dynamos 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Harare City 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

How Mine 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Chapungu 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

Bantu Rovers 2 0 0 2 2 8 0