Fresh infighting has rocked MDC-T in Masvingo, where senior party officials have started jostling for the Masvingo Urban seat ahead of next year's harmonised elections.

Most MDC-T senior officials in the province are reportedly positioning themselves to represent the party in Masvingo Urban, which is believed to be a "safe" seat by virtue of it being in an urban area that the opposition party regards as its stronghold.

Cde Daniel Shumba of Zanu-PF is the Masvingo Urban legislator.

The main contenders in the MDC-T are former Masvingo Urban Member of Parliament and prodigal son Mr Tongai Matutu and businessman Mr Takanai Mureyi.

Sources in the party recently said Mr Matutu, who defected from the MDC-T and helped found PDP with Mr Tendai Biti, was propelling himself as the right candidate.

This has reportedly put him on a collision course with Mr Mureyi, who has been secretly campaigning in Masvingo Urban after "migrating" from Masvingo West where he lost to Zanu-PF in the 2013 polls.

Mr Matutu was ambiguous when reached for comment last week, saying contesting in Masvingo Urban was not "his cup of tea."

"That is not my cup of tea at the moment", he said. "I cannot do two things at the same time. It must be known that I was re-admitted into the party (MDC-T) recently and that is what I am seized with.

"Of course, there will always be issues of speculation, more so as I reconnect with party members after coming back into the party."

Mr Mureyi said he had a presence in Masvingo Urban soon after the 2013 elections, but refused to confirm his known ambitions.

"I have been on the ground ( Masvingo Urban) since 2013, and I have put a lot of resources there since then, but our party has not yet made a decision on what will happen", he said. "The party will decide."

MDC-T Masvingo provincial chairman Mr James Gumbi appeared to support Mr Mureyi's bid.

He said, "Those who are campaigning are jumping the gun, but one person that I know has been visible on the ground in Masvingo Urban is Mureyi, he said. I do not know about others."

The MDC-T did not win any seat in Masvingo in the 2013 harmonised elections.