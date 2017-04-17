Uganda: Who Is Herbert Kabafunzaki?

Until last week when junior Labour minister Herbert Kabafunzaki got mired in the bribery allegations controversy, his was a rising political career.

Born on December 22, 1971, to the late Keefa Kabafunzaki and Rose Kabafunzaki in Mparo village, Rwamucucu Sub-County in Kabale District, young Kabafunzaki went to Changa Boys Primary School.

The now suspended minister later proceeded to St Mary's College Rushoroza for his Ordinary and Advanced level education.

Mr Kabafunzaki, who on the Parliament website enlisted sports and working out as his hobbies, served as entertainment prefect at St Mary's College Rushoroza.

"I was the entertainment prefect at my secondary school," said a low-toned Kabafunzaki in a telephone interview.

He later proceeded to Uganda Martyrs University-Nkozi where he pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Ethics and Development Studies.

At university, Mr Kabafunzaki dropped his entertainment interests to vie for the much coveted guild presidency, suffering a major defeat.

"I stood for the guild president while at the university, but I did not make it so I did not join politics at Makerere University," said a reluctant Kabafunzaki, asking this writer to find the rest of his details from the Clerk to Parliament's office.

From Nkozi, Kabafunzaki continued with his academic ambitions to Makerere University, where he pursued a Master's in Business Administration, graduating in 2008.

He sealed matters academic with a 2012 Diploma in Law from the Law Development Centre.

The 46-year-old, who is married to Ms Harriet Kabafunzaki with whom they have four children, started his political career in Wakiso District, winning the Makindye Ssabagabo councillor seat on the National Resistance Movement ticket.

Political watchers were surprised at how Kabafunzaki secured the councillor seat in a predominantly Opposition Democratic Party-voting area.

"It was a smooth journey, they voted me overwhelmingly and I have never failed (in politics)," Mr Kabafunzaki said of his 2011-2016 political journey to the Wakiso District council.

So why did he have to relocate to Rukiga County for the parliamentary seat?

"I simply wanted to serve my people," he said.

A close confidante, however, told Sunday Monitor that Mr Kabafunzaki was warming up for the Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality seat until he came to terms with the impossibility of the mission.

"He wanted to contest for the parliamentary seat but changed his mind because he realised the area was a no-go area for the NRM," said the source, who requested not to be named.

In the run up to the 2016 general election, Mr Kabafunzaki faced a Goliath in then Rukiga County Member of Parliament and Forum for Democratic Change party treasurer Jack Sabiiti, who he managed to beat.

Ministerial journey

It is the longing of most Members of Parliament to become ministers. But how did Parliament new comer Kabafunzaki secure the much coveted seat?

"Now that question... why don't you ask someone else? Anyway I think I was appointed because of my hard work and commitment to work," he said.

To insiders familiar with his political life, the appointment came as a reward for uprooting Jack Sabiiti in whom government had a bitter and unbending critic.

The self-assured businessman, who said he is interested in "trading and basically clearing and forwarding" told Sunday Monitor that matters of his political future lies in God's hands.

"I am an honest man. I am a man of God, I will serve my people and I don't have any problem with my political future because I am a saved man. God will fight for me," he said.

Minister Kabafunzaki, who was on Friday asked by President Museveni to step aside as he is being investigated, said he will be retreating to a quiet life as he braces for endless trips to court wherein the battle for his political future lies.

