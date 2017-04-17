17 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: 3,500 South Sudan Refugees Relocated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cissy Makumbi

Lamwo — At least 3,500 South Sudan refugees who had camped at Ngomoromo border in Lokung Sub-county in Lamwo District have been moved to settlement camps in order to access basic supplies by government and donors.

The refugees had pitched camp at Ngomoromo border point after fleeing South Sudan following renewed fighting between the SPLA and militias in Imatong state.

At the moment, the district has a total of 4,500 South Sudan refugees.

Lamwo District local government last month offered land for the establishment of three settlement centres in Palabek Ogiri, Palabek gem and Palabek Kal.

The three settlement centres are expected to host more than 7,000 refugees.

In an interview with Daily Monitor at the weekend, the Resident District Commissioner of Lamwo, Mr Jonathan Rutabingwa, said the ongoing relocation exercise kicked off last Thursday and will last one week.

"We have resettled them at Palabek ogiri since the basics are in place. We have more than 4,000 refugees in Lamwo District as we talk now and more are still coming in, " he said.

"Development partners are working around the clock to see that basics are put in place in the other settlement camp so that there is no fleeing South Sudan national who camps at the border anymore," he added.

The district chairperson, Mr John Ogwok Komakech, however, lauded development partners for the gesture in helping those who have fled violence.

"Most of those fleeing the violence are women and children and we want them to get the best social services. As a district, we have also been relieved in the sense that there has been a lot of pressure put on the only resources in the district budgeted for the locals but now it has been shared by the fleeing refugees, Mr Ogwok said.

"The government and development partners have, however, taken the responsibility of catering for them unlike in the past when resources have been shared," he added.

The refugees fled their homes following renewed fights that erupted last week in South Sudan's Imatong State where government forces, the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), launched offensive against various militias in the area.

East Africa

Suitable Candidate to Replace Museveni Named

The ruling NRM party secretary general has asked the people of Ntungamo District to woo back into the NRM fold former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.