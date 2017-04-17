Nigeria: Presidency, Senate Feud - Osinbajo Committee Yet to Begin Work

A top level committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to broker peace with the Senate is yet to begin work three weeks after, Daily Trust has learnt.

The committee, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was set up on March 29 during the weekly cabinet meeting.

However, a ranking senator told Daily Trust yesterday that the committee had not started work yet. As a result, he said, the executive/legislature feud is "getting messier every day."

The senator said there were clear indications that some powerful forces "are feasting on the crisis" at the detriment of Nigerians.

The senator decried what he called "the snail speed approach" of Osinbajo

committee and its failure to contact the Senate on the way forward.

The Presidency did not respond to enquiries last night on the claim by the Senate.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, neither answered several phone calls nor replied a text message by our correspondent yesterday.

The senator, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed worry that the committee had not made any contact with the Senate for discussion.

"It's not only me that's worried, many senators who wish Buhari well are getting agitated that nothing has happened yet. There is no communication from the committee set up at the presidency.

"Even though we're on recess, the Osinbajo committee ought to have contacted us. It's very sad that things are just allowed to get worst by the day.

"The Senate and the committee set up by the president ought to have met at least three times by now to take the country forward but sadly there's nothing like that and there're many issues to be discussed for the system to work," he said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the formation of the committee at the Federal Executive Council meeting. He said the executive was concerned about the deteriorating relationship with the National Assembly.

"The executive is also quite worried and quite concerned that the relationship between the two arms of government is not as smooth as it is supposed to be.

"In any democracy, it is a continuous struggle for balancing between the executive and the legislature because each of them is creatures of the law.

"We must strive at all times to ensure that there is that balance, amity and smooth relationship," he had said.

Our correspondent reports that before the setting up of the committee, the Senate had suspended the confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to sack the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The senators had also turned back the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, when he appeared before the Senate without the Customs uniform.

The 2017 Appropriation Bill which ought to have been passed into law by the Senate since March is still pending at the National Assembly.

The senators had equally summoned the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption, Itse Sagay, after accusing him of making derogatory remarks against the Senate.

Other members of the committee are all ministers who were one time federal legislators, as well as the Senior Special Assistants to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang (Senate) and Samaila Kawu (House of Representatives. The spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi was unavailable for comment last night as he was said to be in Saudi Arabia. But a source close to the leadership of the Senate said they had not been contacted by the committee.

"We haven't been contacted by anybody but has the committee been inaugurated? Have you heard anything about it since it was announced? The committee was announced in order to divert the attention of the press from something that happened at the villa, "he said pleading not to be named.