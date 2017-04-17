16 April 2017

South Africa: Blitzboks Down Fiji for Chance of 5th Place in Singapore

The Blitzboks have beaten Fiji and now will have a chance of fifth place at the Singapore Sevens.

South Africa, who ran out 19-14 winners in a closely contested match, scored tries through Cecil Afrika (2) and Siviwe Soyizwapi, two of which were converted by Branco du Preez.

Fiji scored twice through Waisea Nacuqu in between a red card for Isake Katonibau. Both tries were converted by Osea Kolinisa with the islanders leading 14-7 at the break.

The red card however, was always going to cost them in the long run and South Africa took advantage in the second half.

Earlier, the Blitzboks were stunned by a late comeback from Australia as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals, going down 19-17 in the final minute.

It is the first time the Blitzboks have not made it to the finals of a tournament at the HSBC World Sevens tournament this year. Further upsets saw New Zealand lose to Canada and Fiji beaten by the United States.

