16 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stormers Name Squad for Nz Tour

Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck has announced a 27-man squad for their upcoming tour to New Zealand.

The Stormers will face the Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes on their three-week tour of New Zealand, which is the first time they have visited the country since 2015.

With six wins from their seven games this season, the Stormers currently top Africa Conference One, 16 log points ahead of their nearest challengers, the Bulls.

Fleck said that the squad is looking forward to the challenge of playing three games in New Zealand.

"As a group we enjoy touring together and we know that we will be seriously tested against some quality teams in New Zealand.

"The players have embraced the challenge and we are keen to make the most of our time together on tour, which should bring us even closer together," he said.

Stormers touring squad: Bjorn Basson, Nizaam Carr, Kurt Coleman, Jan de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dan du Plessis, Robert du Preez, Dewaldt Duvenage, Eben Etzebeth, JC Janse van Rensburg, Oli Kebble, Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi, Dan Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, SP Marais, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Ramone Samuels, Shaun Treeby, Chris van Zyl, Alistair Vermaak, Jano Vermaak, EW Viljoen, Cobus Wiese.

