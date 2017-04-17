Nigeria: Ministry Produces Handbooks for Mining

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has produced handbooks to guide miners on best environmental practices in the conduct of their activities.

Mr Salim Salaam, Director, Mines Environmental Compliance Department told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the handbooks focussed on environmental-friendly and sustainable practices in line with global standards.

The director said that the two books include the Mining Environmental Regulatory Compliance in Nigeria, and Guidelines for the Production of Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation Programme Report.

He explained futher that the handbooks would guide miners appropriately on mining activities and how to prepare the mandatory reports on their activities for the ministry.

According to him, the mining environmental regulatory compliance handbook highlighted laws and regulations on the sector to address potential environmental and social issues in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources.

